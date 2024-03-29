National

Odisha Man Tortures Wife, Killed By Brother In-Law

The incident occurred in Tungritoli village of the district on Thursday, a police officer said.

PTI
A man was killed by his brother-in-law for assaulting the latter's sister in Odisha's Sundergarh district, police said on Friday.

The deceased man, identified as Jayram Satnami, was the accused Markosh Toppo's brother-in-law, the police officer said.

Satnami had visited his wife at her brother's place on Thursday afternoon but his irate wife advised him not to meet her again, the police officer said.

When Satnami was returning home, he met Toppo.

Both of them had a heated argument, and an infuriated Toppo allegedly stabbed his brother-in-law with a knife.

Satnami was taken to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

“We have arrested Markosh and seized the knife. Further investigation is on,” Rajgangpur SDPO Abhishek Panigrahi said.

Satnami had married his lover Latika four years ago.

Since then, they were living at his home in Lakhipara village under the Rajgangpur police station area of Sundargarh district, another police officer said.

On many occasions, Satnami assaulted his wife, which Toppo did not like.

Toppo had also advised Satnami, his brother-in-law, to refrain from such behaviour, the police officer said.

Recently, Toppo and his mother had taken Latika and her child to their home at Tungritoli after Satnami had brutally assaulted her, he added.

