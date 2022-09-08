Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Odisha Logs 269 New Covid-19 Cases, One Fresh Fatality

Odisha now has 1,685 active cases, while 199 more people have recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,18,550.

Fresh Covid cases in Odisha

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 4:29 pm

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,29,472 on Thursday as 269 more people, including 48 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. The state had recorded 328 infections and a fatality on Wednesday.

The toll rose to 9,184 after a 65-year-old man succumbed to the disease in Balasore district. Besides, 53 other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said. Odisha now has 1,685 active cases, while 199 more people have recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,18,550.

The state's daily positivity rate was at 1.84 per cent as it tested 14,642 samples for the infection in the last 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow Death Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
