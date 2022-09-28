Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Odisha Logs 208 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Odisha now has 1,427 active cases, while 13,23,035 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 204 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Fresh Covid Cases in Odisha

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 5:09 pm

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 13,33,707 on Wednesday as 208 more people, including 26 children, contracted the virus, a health department bulletin said. The state had recorded 167 infections and one fatality on Tuesday.

The death toll remained unchanged at 9,192. Odisha now has 1,427 active cases, while 13,23,035 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 204 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. The state tested 12,786 samples since Tuesday at a daily positivity rate of 1.63 per cent.

(With PTI inputs)

