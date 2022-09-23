Odisha Logs 202 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 13,32,735 on Friday as 202 more people, including 45 children, tested positive for the virus, a health department bulletin said. The state had recorded 252 infections on Thursday.

The death toll remained unchanged at 9,186. Odisha now has 1,400 active cases, while 13,22,095 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 238 in the past 24 hours. A total of 12,979 samples were tested for COVID-19 since Thursday at a daily positivity rate of 1.56 per cent.

(With PTI inputs)