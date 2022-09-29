Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Odisha Logs 180 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

The state now has 1,386 active cases, while 13,23,256 patients have recovered from the disease to date, including 221 in the last 24 hours.

Fresh Covid Cases in Odisha
Fresh Covid Cases in Odisha

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 2:54 pm

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,33,887 on Thursday as 180 more people, including 31 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. The state had recorded 208 cases on Wednesday.

The toll remained unchanged at 9,192 as no fresh fatality was reported. Besides, 53 other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said. The state now has 1,386 active cases, while 13,23,256 patients have recovered from the disease to date, including 221 in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was at 1.44 per cent as 12,546 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow No Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue