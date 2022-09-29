Odisha Logs 180 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,33,887 on Thursday as 180 more people, including 31 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. The state had recorded 208 cases on Wednesday.

The toll remained unchanged at 9,192 as no fresh fatality was reported. Besides, 53 other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said. The state now has 1,386 active cases, while 13,23,256 patients have recovered from the disease to date, including 221 in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was at 1.44 per cent as 12,546 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)