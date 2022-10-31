Odisha Logs 15 New Covid-19 Cases

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,36,132 on Monday as 15 more people, including two children, tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said. The death toll remained at 9,203 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the bulletin said. Odisha now has 255 active cases, while 13,26,621 people have recovered from the disease, including 40 in the last 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)