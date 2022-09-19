Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Odisha Logs 125 New Covid-19 Cases

The state now has 1,553 active cases, while 13,21,126 patients have recovered from the disease, including 181 in the last 24 hours.

Updated: 19 Sep 2022 3:44 pm

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,31,918 on Monday as 125 more people, including 20 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. The state had recorded 207 infections on Sunday.

The toll remained unchanged at 9,186 with no reports of any fresh fatalities. Besides, 53 other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said. The state now has 1,553 active cases, while 13,21,126 patients have recovered from the disease, including 181 in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was 1.27 per cent as 9,872 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)

