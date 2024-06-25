Odisha: CM Majhi Alleges Attempts Were Made In BJD Govt To Kill Him

The newly elected Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has revealed that there was an attempt to kill him in during the regime of BJD government led by Naveen Patnaik in the state.
Majhi alleged there was an attempt to kill him during the regime of the previous BJD government by hurling bombs.
Majhi, a senior BJP leader, made the remark while addressing a public meeting at Jhumpura in his home district Keonjhar, reported PTI.
“There was an attempt to kill me in a bomb blast in Keonjhar's Mandua. However, I was saved due to God's blessings and the love of people,” he was quoted as saying.
“I have nothing to fear when Maa Tarini, Maa Durga, Lord Baladev and Lord Jagannath are with me,” he said.
Majhi, on the second day of his Keonjhar visit, held a roadshow before attending the rally where he was felicitated. He also visited the Maa Tarini, Baladev Jew and Lord Jagannath temples.
“I am the people's Chief Minister and I have no problem in meeting anyone. Come to Bhubaneswar if required. I will meet people directly,” he said.
“We have got an opportunity today to be happy and we should celebrate,” he said, recalling his childhood days when he used to visit the weekly market at Jhumpura with his mother.
Majhi also said as promised in the BJP manifesto, his priority is to provide Rs 3,100 per quintal of paddy as MSP from the Kharif season. He also said Rs 50,000 will be paid to every eligible woman under the Subhadra Yojana.
He said his dream is to build a “sunehra (golden) Kanojhar”.
“We can build a developed Keonjhar if we have the determination to do so,” he added.