Mohan Charan Majhi Becomes First BJP CM Of Odisha

BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi took oath as Odisha chief minister on Wednesday, June 12, in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders of the party. In the recently concluded elections in Odisha, BJP secured a sweeping majority by bagging 78 of the 147 assembly seats, bringing an end to the 24-year rule of the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD.