National

Mohan Charan Majhi Becomes First BJP CM Of Odisha

BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi took oath as Odisha chief minister on Wednesday, June 12, in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders of the party. In the recently concluded elections in Odisha, BJP secured a sweeping majority by bagging 78 of the 147 assembly seats, bringing an end to the 24-year rule of the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD.

Mohan Charan Majhi takes oath | Photo: PTI

Odisha Chief Minister-designate Mohan Charan Majhi takes oath during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Odisha government, in Bhubaneswar.

1/6
Swearing-in ceremony of Mohan Charan Majhi
Swearing-in ceremony of Mohan Charan Majhi | Photo: PTI

Odisha Chief Minister-designate Mohan Charan Majhi takes oath during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Odisha government, in Bhubaneswar.

2/6
Narendra Modi with Mohan Charan Majhi
Narendra Modi with Mohan Charan Majhi | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Odisha's Chief Minister-designate Mohan Charan Majhi during the latter's swearing-in ceremony, in Bhubaneswar.

3/6
Mohan Charan Majhi greets PM Modi
Mohan Charan Majhi greets PM Modi | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Odisha Chief Minister-designate Mohan Charan Majhi during the latter's swearing-in ceremony, in Bhubaneswar.

4/6
Narendra Modi with Naveen Patnaik
Narendra Modi with Naveen Patnaik Swearing-in ceremony of Mohan Charan Majhi Photos_5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik during the swearing-in ceremony of new Odisha government, in Bhubaneswar.

5/6
PM Modi during Odish CM Majhis swearing-in ceremony
PM Modi during Odish CM Majhi's swearing-in ceremony | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Odisha's Chief Minister-designate Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy CM-designate K V Singh Deo and Governor Raghubar Das during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Odisha government, in Bhubaneswar.

6/6
Mohan Charan Majhi
Mohan Charan Majhi Swearing-in ceremony of Mohan Charan Majhi Photos_7

Tribal leader and MLA from Keonjhar Mohan Charan Majhi (C) in Bhubaneswar. Manjhi was named to be the new chief minister of Odisha in BJP Legislature Party meeting.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Union Budget Likely In 3rd Week Of July; Sec 144 Near Bengaluru Police Station Lodging Actor Darshan
  2. Mohan Charan Majhi Becomes First BJP CM Of Odisha
  3. One Killed, Five Missing As Sikkim Hit By Massive Landslides
  4. Delhi Water Crisis: Himachal Govt Says No Surplus Water To Spare, Backtracks From Statement
  5. Taking Control Of Maharashtra Is My Endeavour; NCP (SP) Must Win Assembly Polls For That: Pawar
Entertainment News
  1. Section 144 Imposed In Bengaluru's Annapoorneshwarinagar Following Actor Darshan's Detainment
  2. Fardeen Khan Recalls Taking IVF Route After Facing Challenges Having Children
  3. 'Kill' Trailer Review: Lakshya And Raghav Juyal Battle It Out On A Train In This Gory Action Flick
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Concept Artist Sung Choi Accuses Makers Of Prabhas Starrer Of Plagiarism
  5. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
Sports News
  1. Australia Vs Scotland: Why Mitchell Marsh Could Face Ban If AUS Manipulate Score - Explained
  2. UEFA Euro 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Fixtures, How To Watch European Championship
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Enters Australian Open QFs, HS Prannoy In Action Later
  4. IND Vs USA: Arshdeep Aims To Improve Batting, Training Hard With Rathour Amid T20 World Cup
  5. West Indies Vs New Zealand: Windies March Into Super 8s At T20 World Cup - In Pics
World News
  1. Deadly Fire At Kuwait Building Kills 49, Including 42 Indians
  2. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 19 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
  3. New Caledonia Violence: France Suspends Controversial Vote Reforms, Curfew Extended Till June 17
  4. Israel Denies Operation In Al-Mawasi; Ceasefire Talks Stall Again | Latest on Gaza War
  5. G7 Summit 2024 Kicks Off Today in Italy; Ukraine, Gaza War Among Key Issues | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone, 'Gross' Video Goes Viral
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Union Budget Likely In 3rd Week Of July; Sec 144 Near Bengaluru Police Station Lodging Actor Darshan
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Enters Australian Open QFs, HS Prannoy In Action Later
  8. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 19 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know