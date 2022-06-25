Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Obtain Valid Pollution Under Control Certificate Or Face Action: Delhi Government To Vehicle Owners

In a bid to curb vehicular pollution, the Delhi government has decided to ban the entry of medium and heavy goods vehicles to the national capital from October to February, officials had said.

Obtain Valid Pollution Under Control Certificate Or Face Action: Delhi Government To Vehicle Owners
Obtain Valid Pollution Under Control Certificate Or Face Action: Delhi Government To Vehicle Owners Obtain Valid Pollution Under Control Certificate Or Face Action: Delhi Government To Vehicle Owners

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 5:51 pm

The Delhi government on Saturday asked vehicle owners to obtain valid pollution under control certificate (PUCC) to avoid penal actions, including disqualification of their driving licence for three months, in a move to control pollution in the national capital.

In a public notice, the Transport department said it will issue challans to those vehicles whose PUCC has expired. The challan will be issued under section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which states that failure to possess PUCC may lead to imprisonment up to three months or fine up to Rs 10000 or both.

"They will also be disqualified to hold their licence for three months," it read. The notice said that all those registered vehicle owners whose vehicles are more than a year old from the date of registration should get their vehicles checked and obtain a valid PUCC to avoid fine.

Related stories

Maharashtra Crisis: Five Sena Men Detained For Pelting Stones At Office Of Eknath Shinde's LS MP son

Maha: Sena Workers Vandalize Rebel MLA's Office In Pune; Say Every 'Traitor' Will Be Targeted

How J&K Government’s Renaming Exercise Is Rewriting History

In a bid to curb vehicular pollution, the Delhi government has decided to ban the entry of medium and heavy goods vehicles to the national capital from October to February, officials had said. Vehicles carrying raw vegetables, fruits, grains, milk and such essential commodities will, however, be allowed, they said.

On June 15, the Delhi government had written to its neighbouring states, including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, urging them to allow only BS VI-compliant buses to enter the national capital from October 1 in order to help control air pollution in the city.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Delhi Government Transport Department Pollution Under Control Certificate Vehicle Pollution Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Single-Use Plastic Ban: What Changes From July 1? Check Banned Items, Penalty Amount, Other Details Here 

Single-Use Plastic Ban: What Changes From July 1? Check Banned Items, Penalty Amount, Other Details Here 

WI Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Preview, Streaming

WI Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Preview, Streaming