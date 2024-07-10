NSUI Alleges DUSU President Tushar Dedha Used 'Fraud' Marksheet For Admission To DU

Citing from the CBSE examination bylaws, Lakhra said, "It is mandatory to have at least 75 per cent minimum attendance to sit for examination. We want to ask Dedha how he managed to maintain his attendance as a regular student in two different schools -- one located in Uttar Pradesh and the other one at a distance of around 200 kms in Delhi. This clearly shows that Dedha indulged in fraud and his marksheet is fake."