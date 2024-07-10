National

NSUI Alleges DUSU President Tushar Dedha Used 'Fraud' Marksheet For Admission To DU

PTI
DUSU president Tushar Dedha | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The NSUI on Wednesday slammed DUSU president Tushar Dedha for allegedly using "fraudulent" Class 12 marksheet to get admitted in Delhi University and demanded a fast track inquiry by the administration into the matter.

Addressing a press conference at the headquarters of the Congress' student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) national secretary Akshay Lakhra raised questions on the legality of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) affiliate Dedha's Class 12 marksheet obtained as a regular student simultaneously from two different boards -- Uttar Pradesh Board and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) -- in 2016.

Citing from the CBSE examination bylaws, Lakhra said, "It is mandatory to have at least 75 per cent minimum attendance to sit for examination. We want to ask Dedha how he managed to maintain his attendance as a regular student in two different schools -- one located in Uttar Pradesh and the other one at a distance of around 200 kms in Delhi. This clearly shows that Dedha indulged in fraud and his marksheet is fake."

DUSU vice president and NSUI member Abhi Dahiya, who filed a complaint against Dedha with Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh on July 6, also addressed the conference and raised questions against the alleged irregularities in Dedha's marksheet.

The NSUI demanded a fast track inquiry into the matter by the DU administration and cancellation of Dedha's admission as an MA student from Satyawati College.

They also demanded Dedha's resignation from the post of DUSU president and asked the administration to remove him as the student union's head. The NSUI asked the varsity to reveal the details of the marksheet used by Dedha to get admission in DU.

Earlier, speaking to PTI, Dedha had denied any wrongdoing in his marksheet and said he will file a defamation case against the NSUI members.

On Tuesday, he filed a police complaint against the NSUI and some of its members including Dahiya, NSUI national president Varun Choudhary and Congress' Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda for making "false" and "misleading" claims about this marksheet and positing it on their social media.

Terming the claims as "baseless", Dedha alleged NSUI was intentionally "targeting" him on social media to tarnish his reputation.

"I have been a part of the Delhi University since 2016 and my certificates have passed through scrutiny when I took admission in graduation and post- graduation, and then again during my nomination for the DUSU election. If asked again, I am fully willing to cooperate with any investigation.

"However, it is imperative that those levelling baseless allegations against me and playing with my reputation must be punished," Dedha had said.

Dedha graduated in BA programme from the Satyawati College in 2019 and he is currently pursuing post-graduation in MA (Buddhism) from the Delhi University.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Indian Bowlers On Top As Zimbabwe Lose Wickets In Pursuit Of 183
  2. Sunil Gavaskar Birthday: Pakistan Greats Share Heartfelt Messages As Little Master Turns 75
  3. Seattle Orcas Vs Washington Freedom, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SO Vs WAF Match
  4. Nellai Royal Kings Vs Salem Spartans, TNPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NRK Vs SS Match
  5. India Start 'New Chapter' With Gautam Gambhir's Appointment As Head Coach: Roger Binny
Football News
  1. Copa America 2024: Scaloni Hopes To 'Convince' Di Maria To Reverse Argentina Retirement Call
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024 Semi-Final: Suarez Feels 'The Flame Is Dying Out' As Retirement Draws Closer
  3. Mason Greenwood Transfer: Marseille Boss Roberto De Zerbi Will Not Prejudge Man Utd Outcast
  4. ESP Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final: De La Fuente Praises 'Touch Of Genius' From Yamal In France Triumph
  5. Uruguay Vs Colombia Semi-Final, Copa America 2024: Lorenzo Not Mentioning Unbeaten Streak
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Enters Wimbledon 2024 Semi-Final After Injured Alex De Minaur Withdraws
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Jasmine Paolini Breezes Into Last Four After Dispatching Emma Navarro
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Tommy Paul Test To Reach Semi-finals
  4. Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner Battled Dizziness And Illness In Daniil Medvedev Defeat
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic's Inspiring Story - From Nothing To Reaching 1st Major Semifinals
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India's Climate Crisis and Urban Poor
  2. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; NTA Files Affidavit In SC Over NEET-UG Row
  3. Ladakh: 108 Kg Of Smuggled Gold Seized Near Indo-China Border; 3 Arrested
  4. Mumbai BMW Accident: Accused Mihir Shah Called Girlfriend 40 Times After Car Crash; Police Likely To Detain Her
  5. ED Names AAP Accused In Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Can A Political Party Be Prosecuted For Money Laundering?
Entertainment News
  1. Avneet Kaur's Holiday Wardrobe Serves Major Fashion Inspiration
  2. 'Thangalaan' Trailer: Chiyaan Vikram Takes Us To The World Of 'Sacrifice, Sweat And Bloodshed'
  3. Elvish Yadav Summoned By ED In Connection With Money Laundering Case Related To Snake Venom Case
  4. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Jyotika, And Others Attend The Mumbai Screening Of Sudha Kongara's Directorial
  5. Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Voice Message Was The 'Highlight' Of Wedding Day For Zaheer Iqbal
US News
  1. Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Reveals Why She Always Wears A Face Mask, Demands 'Mask Mandates'
  2. Seabirds Chase Tropical Storms, Use Them For Foraging: Study
  3. What Inspired Mark Zuckerberg's Transformation From Hoodie To Gold Chains?
  4. NYC Heatwave: So Hot, Even A Bridge Couldn't Handle It
  5. Most NRIs Looking To File ITR By July 31: What Challenges Do They Face?
World News
  1. Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Reveals Why She Always Wears A Face Mask, Demands 'Mask Mandates'
  2. Seabirds Chase Tropical Storms, Use Them For Foraging: Study
  3. 'Dad Tried To Kill Us...': Sydney House Fire Stuns Australia After Man Traps Wife, 7 Children In Burning House
  4. What Inspired Mark Zuckerberg's Transformation From Hoodie To Gold Chains?
  5. Indonesia Working Towards Visa-Free Entry For India, China And More | Details
Latest Stories
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  2. Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam
  3. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details
  5. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Spain Beat France 2-1 To Reach Euro Final; Novak Djokovic Enters Wimbledon 2024 Semis
  7. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; NTA Files Affidavit In SC Over NEET-UG Row
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row