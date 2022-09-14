Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Not Just Foxconn, Maharashtra Also Lost Proposed Bulk Drug Park Project: Aaditya Thackeray

Addressing a press conference here, the former minister said the then MVA government wanted to set up a bulk drug park in Raigad district but the Centre approved bulk drug parks in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh.

Not Just Foxconn, Maharashtra Also Lost Proposed Bulk Drug Park Project: Aaditya Thackeray
Not Just Foxconn, Maharashtra Also Lost Proposed Bulk Drug Park Project: Aaditya Thackeray PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 8:14 pm

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said besides the Vedanta-Foxconn project, Maharashtra has lost a proposed bulk drug park project pursued with the Centre by the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.    

Addressing a press conference here, the former minister said the then MVA government wanted to set up a bulk drug park in Raigad district but the Centre approved bulk drug parks in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh.

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde must not be aware that we have lost on the second project as well," the Worli MLA said.

He alleged Shinde had "betrayed" not just the Shiv Sena leadership but also the youth of Maharashtra hoping for good employment opportunities with these two projects.

Maharashtra is more qualified for the bulk drug park on parameters like its location, and availability of technical and skilled labour, the former tourism minister added.

Targeting Shinde, whose rebellion along with 39 MLAs led to the collapse of the MVA government in June this year, Aaditya said the new CM was busy going from one pandal to the other during the Ganesh festival "ignoring the administration and governance".

"He will now be busy visiting Navratri mandals," he alleged. Former Industries Minister Subhash Desai of Shiv Sena said the Vedanta-Foxconn project was shifted out of Maharashtra due to political reasons. 

"On July 26, the company officials met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. The government issued a detailed statement on how the project will benefit the state and had also mentioned that the Centre is supporting it," he claimed.

Related stories

Aaditya Thackeray Blames Eknath Shinde After Maharashtra Lost India's First Semiconductor Plant

Authorities Not Accepting Sena Application For Dussehra Rally In Mumbai, Says Aaditya Thackeray

Gloves Off As Shiv Sena Rebel Faction Hurls 'Yuvraj' Barb At Aaditya Thackeray

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Shiv Sena Leader Maha Vikas Aghadi Politics Maharashtra CM Aaditya Thackeray Mumbai Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League