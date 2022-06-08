Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Northeast Marching Ahead To Be At Par With The Rest Of India: Sonowal

Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal, emphasized on the development taking place in the North East.

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 6:45 pm

Itanagar, Jun 8 (PTI) As Northeast has been neglected since the last 60 years, hence, the BJP-led government at the Centre has had to face challenges in accelerating the development of the region, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday.


Speaking to reporters at the Regional Ayurveda Research Institute (RARI), Sonowal stated that the development initiatives undertaken by the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led to Northeast marching ahead to be at par with other parts of the country. 


"In the last eight years, connectivity in the region has developed manifold -- be it road, air, railways or waterways," he added.


The Centre has spent Rs 2,63,000 crore in the last eight years for the development of the region, he said.


Sonowal said good governance in Arunachal Pradesh was possible because of the anti-corruption initiatives taken by the Pema Khandu-led government.

