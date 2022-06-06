Monday, Jun 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Norovirus Cases: Centre Asks Kerala State Surveillance Office To Submit Report

Globally, an estimated 685 million (68.5 crore) cases of norovirus are seen annually, including 200 million (20 crore) cases amongst children under five years of age.

Norovirus Cases: Centre Asks Kerala State Surveillance Office To Submit Report
The first documented norovirus outbreak in Kerala was reported in Alappuzha district WikiCommons

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 5:05 pm

Amid two confirmed cases of the norovirus infection being reported from Kerala, the Union health ministry has asked the State Surveillance Office (SSO) to submit a detailed report in the matter, official sources said on Monday.

Norovirus is a viral illness that is the most common cause of acute gastroenteritis globally. Symptoms of norovirus include acute onset diarrhoea and vomiting. Emerging evidence suggests that the norovirus infection is associated with intestinal inflammation, malnutrition and may cause long-term morbidity, an official explained.

Related stories

What Is Norovirus, 'Winter Vomiting Bug' That Infected Two Kids In Kerala?

Globally, an estimated 685 million (68.5 crore) cases of norovirus are seen annually, including 200 million (20 crore) cases amongst children under five years of age.

According to the official, the first documented norovirus outbreak in Kerala was reported in Alappuzha district in June last year. Around 950 cases of acute diarrhoeal diseases linked to norovirus were reported in 2021 from the Alappuzha municipality and nearby panchayats.

The outbreak lasted for a month and a half. "Though the outbreak was rapidly spreading, the disease was self-limiting and over 92 per cent of the patients required OPD care. The source of infection in Alappuzha was found to be contaminated water," the official said.

The southern state has reported two confirmed cases of norovirus in June this year among school-going children at Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram. "The SSO, Kerala has been asked to submit a detailed report, which will be submitted shortly," the official added.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Norovirus Cases Kerala State Surveillance Office Submit Report Acute Gastroenteritis Globally Symptoms Acute Diarrhoea Vomiting Emerging Evidence Infection Intestinal Inflammation Malnutrition Long-term Morbidity
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

French Open: Activist Ties Herself To The Net

French Open: Activist Ties Herself To The Net

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police