Non-Marathi Vendor Attempts Self-Immolation Amid Clash Over Festive Stalls in Dombivli

Tension broke out between Marathi and non-Marathi groups over stall allotments; police step up vigilance.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Non-Marathi Vendor Attempts Self-Immolation Amid Clash Over Festive Stalls in Dombivli
Non-Marathi Vendor Attempts Self-Immolation Amid Clash Over Festive Stalls in Dombivli (Representational Image) Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Non-Marathi woman tried self-immolation amid Dombivli stall allotment clash.

  • Marathi vendors had official permission from KDMC; space dispute triggered chaos.

  • Police deployed to maintain peace after brief stand-off.

A non-Marathi woman vendor allegedly attempted self-immolation during a heated altercation with Marathi groups over putting up stalls to sell items during the ongoing festive season in Dombivli town of Thane district, civic officials said.

But she was saved by quick action from bystanders and civic officials during the incident on Tuesday, they said.

The dispute, which unfolded on Gupte Road, led to a brief stand-off and required the intervention of both civic officials and local leaders to restore calm.

NHRC Notice To West Bengal Govt And State Police Chief | - Representational Image
NHRC Issues Notice To Odisha Govt Over 19-Year-Old’s Self-Immolation In Kendrapara

BY Outlook News Desk

According to the officials, a group of Marathi-speaking women had secured official permission from the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Maharashtra's Thane district to set up stalls for the festive season.

However, when they arrived to begin their preparations, some non-Marathi vendors, who occupied the area earlier, refused to vacate the space, they said.

What began as an argument soon escalated, with both groups, mostly women, trading abuses and accusations.

A KDMC encroachment department official confirmed that civic authorities had allotted the space to Marathi-speaking vendors.

"Despite our instructions, the non-Marathi group initially refused to cooperate. After discussions with both sides, the matter was temporarily resolved," he said.

Related Content
Related Content

Police have stepped up vigilance in the area to prevent any further flare-up. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: PAK-W Dislodge Jones, Beaumont | ENG-W 33/2 (5)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score Round One Day 1 Updates: Srikar Bharat Blazes To Century

  3. Samoa Vs UAE Live Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six: SAM Eye Win

  4. Japan Vs Qatar Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier Super Six: JPN Bowlers Keep QAT In Check

  5. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Depart With First Batch For India Vs Australia ODI Series – Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. One Hundred Years Of...Right, Left, And The Middle

  3. Prashant Kishore Not To Take On Tejashwi In Raghopur, Jan Suraaj Party Names Another Candidate

  4. HAM Fields Six Candidates in Bihar Polls: Jitan Ram Manjhi's Party Bolsters NDA Front

  5. Can The RSS's Religious Reinterpretation Woo The Seven Sisters?

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. China Vows to ‘Fight to the End’ as U.S. Imposes 100% Tariffs on All Chinese Goods

  2. Vietnamese Youth Shift Attitudes Towards China Amid Economic Ties and Social Media Influence

  3. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  4. Madagascar President Flees Amid Gen-Z Uprising

  5. Trump To Attend Thailand-Cambodia Peace Deal Signing At ASEAN Summit

Latest Stories

  1. Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat Fame Actor, Passes Away At 68 After Battling Cancer

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score Round One Day 1 Updates: Srikar Bharat Blazes To Century

  3. Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP): Stages, Implementation, Challenges, and Effectiveness in Combating Air Pollution

  4. Diwali 2025: From Thamma To Bison - Films Releasing In Theatres During Diwali

  5. Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: PAK-W Dislodge Jones, Beaumont | ENG-W 33/2 (5)

  6. Horoscope Today, October 15, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  7. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence

  8. 20 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Catches Fire In Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer