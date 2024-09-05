No Solace In Ajmer After 32 Years Of Legal Battles In Rape-Blackmail Case  

A Legacy of Pain and Hope

The Ajmer rape-blackmail case is a stark reminder of how deep-rooted corruption and power can affect justice and individual lives. It has taken more than three decades for some semblance of justice to be achieved, but the scars remain fresh for the survivors. As the city of Ajmer and the legal system continue to grapple with the aftermath, the resilience of the victims and the tireless efforts of individuals like Rathore highlight the ongoing struggle for true justice in the face of overwhelming challenges.