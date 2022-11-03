Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

No Dearth Of Platelets, Beds For Dengue Patients In UP: Dy CM Pathak

The Samajwadi Party spokespersons are vocal about the spread of dengue in Uttar Pradesh and have been highlighting the lack of arrangements in the state's government hospitals.

Pakistani patient suffering from dengue fever
No dearth of platelets and beds for dengue patients Photo: AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 4:13 pm

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday claimed there is no dearth of platelets and beds for the treatment of 7000 dengue patients in the state. 

He also alleged that for political gains, Samajwadi Party has been targeting the state government on issues related to health through social media and creating panic among people. 

"There is a panic among people about Dengue due to the media. In Oct last year, there were 17-18 thousand Dengue cases. Presently, till last night there were seven thousand Dengue patients undergoing treatment in the state," Pathak told reporters while going to attend the state cabinet meeting. 

The Samajwadi Party spokespersons are vocal about the spread of dengue in Uttar Pradesh and have been highlighting the lack of arrangements in the state's government hospitals. He said that directives have been issued to admit patients if needed, and there is no dearth of platelets and beds in the state for them.

"News about a new fever, more dangerous than dengue, has been doing rounds in the media. I have talked to experts about it and this is misleading. People are having viral fever due to the change in weather," the Dy CM said. He also appealed to the public to ensure that there is no waterlogging in areas near them.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Dengue Mosquito Breeding Dearth Of Platelets Weather Conditions UP Dy CM Pathak Civic Body Chikungunya Massive Outbreak
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 4 Muslim Clerics For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments

Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 4 Muslim Clerics For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments

Chennai Records Highest Rain In Decades, Two Deaths Reported

Chennai Records Highest Rain In Decades, Two Deaths Reported