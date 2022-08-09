Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Nitish Kumar Spoke With Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi After Resigning, Expressed Gratitude For Support: Congress Sources

The Congress will have active participation in the government that will be formed by the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and the JD(U).

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar PTI

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 9:34 pm

JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar spoke with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and expressed his gratitude to them for supporting him after he broke ties with the BJP, Congress sources said on Tuesday.

The sources also said the Congress will have "active participation" in the government that will be formed by the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and the JD(U).

On a day of fast-moving political developments, Kumar met Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan twice -- first to hand in his resignation as the NDA chief minister and then after being elected leader of the Mahagathbandhan to stake claim for the top job in the state once again.

Kumar said he submitted a list of 164 MLAs to the governor who will decide when the oath-taking can take place. The effective strength of the Bihar Assembly is 242 and the magic figure is 122.

Earlier in the day, the Congress had said it will support any non-BJP government in Bihar to help strengthen secular forces. The Congress has 19 legislators in the Bihar Assembly.

(With PTI Inputs)

