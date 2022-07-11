Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Nitin Gadkari Announces Government's Plan For An Electric Highway Between Delhi And Mumbai

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has announced the center's plans to build an electric highway between Delhi and Mumbai.

undefined
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 10:53 pm

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the government is planning to construct an electric highway between Delhi and Mumbai. He also urged heavy vehicle owners to use alternative fuels like ethanol, methanol, and green hydrogen in order to curb pollution.

 Addressing an event organized by the Hydraulic Trailer Owners Association, the road transport and highways minister said the government is constructing tunnels worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore. "Our planning is to make an electric highway from Delhi to Mumbai. Just like a trolleybus, you can run trolley trucks also," he said, without providing more details.

A trolleybus is an electric bus that draws power from overhead wires. An electric highway generally refers to a road that supplies power to vehicles traveling on it, including through overhead power lines. Gadkari further said his ministry has taken a decision to connect all districts by four-lane roads. Noting that pollution is a big concern, Gadkari said, "I request heavy vehicle owners to use alternative fuel like ethanol, methanol, and green hydrogen as they are cost-effective and import substitutes."

Related stories

Experts Stress The Need To Ensure 100% Renewable Energy Alongside Electric Vehicles To Tackle Climate Crisis

NHAI To Ensure Greenery Along Highways, Says Gadkari

Reach Jaipur In Just Three Hours From Chandigarh Via This New Highway

The minister admitted that heavy vehicle owners are facing problems because of corruption in state Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). "So, we have to digitize all services provided by RTOs," he added. The minister said his aim is to reduce road accidents and deaths. Observing that there is a need to be cautious about road safety, he said "we need trained drivers".  

The minister added that as a fast-growing economy, India needs all kinds of transportation. He also said logistics cost in India is high compared to that in China, European Union, and the US.

Tags

National Electric Highway Ethanol Methanol Hydraulic Trailer Owners Association Trolleybus Regional Transport Office (RTO) Nitin Gadkari
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Deep Into The Land Of Forests: A Look At Jharkhand's Many Waterfalls

Deep Into The Land Of Forests: A Look At Jharkhand's Many Waterfalls

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG