NIRF 2024: AIIMS, JNU Only Institutions Other Than IITs In Top 10 List | Details

NIRF 2024: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi are the only other institutes in the top ten that are not IITs.

IIT Madras retained its position as the top institute in India
IIT Madras retained its position as the top institute in India | Photo: PTI
Union Education Ministry announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 results on Monday.

IITs dominate NIRF 2024 rankings: In the latest NIRF 2024 rankings released, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) retained its position as the top institute in India. IIT Madras has once again been recognised as the best engineering college, marking the ninth consecutive year of its dominance in this category.

Additionally, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has been ranked as the best university in the country.

IIT Madras Retains Top Spot For 6th Year, IISc Bangalore Comes In Second
NIRF Rankings 2024 India: IIT Madras Retains Top Spot For 6th Year, IISc Bangalore Comes In Second | Full List

BY Outlook Web Desk

This is the sixth time that IIT Madras has held the position of the best overall institute in India, followed by IISc, and IIT Bombay.

AIIMS, JNU only top institution in top 10 other than IITs: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi are the only other institutes in the top ten that are not IITs.

AIIMS New Delhi also retained its position as the best medical college in India.

Among the top universities in India, JNU comes in second place after IISc, followed by Jamia Milia Islamia, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, and Banaras Hindu University. Three out of the tops ten universities in this category are based in the national capital—Delhi.

NIRF rankings 2024
NIRF Rankings 2024: IIT Madras, IIM Ahmedabad Ranked Top Engineering, Management Colleges In India | Check Full NIRF Ranking List

BY Outlook Web Desk

How many institutions participated in this year’s NIRF ranking: This year's NIRF ranking saw a record 10,885 institutions applying, highlighting a significant increase in participation and competition among India's educational institutions since its launch in 2015.

What is NIRF Ranking? The NIRF was approved by the MHRD and launched by the Minister of Human Resource Development in 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country.

Frameork for NIRF Ranking: Under NIRF, the higher educational institutes are listed under 13 categories — overall, universities, medical, engineering, management, law, architecture, colleges, research institutions, pharmacy, dental, agriculture and allied sectors, and innovation.

3 New NIRF Categories: The NIRF 2024 edition saw the addition of three new categories-Open Universities, Skill Universities, and State-funded government universities.

Next year additions: From the next year, NIRF rankings will include "sustainability rankings".

