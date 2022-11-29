Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

NIA Raids 13 Locations Across North India Over Terrorists-Gangsters Links

The NIA raids were the third round of raids on gangsters involved in targeted killings, extortion, and smuggling of weapons and drugs.

National Investigation Agency (NIA)
National Investigation Agency (NIA) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 9:26 pm

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday raided 13 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Chandigarh as part of an ongoing investigation in the nexus between terrorists and gangsters. 

The Tuesday's raids were the third round of raids by NIA, according to a spokesperson, who added that these gangs were carrying out targeted killings and raising funds for such criminal activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons. 

Incriminating materials, such as contraband and ammunition, were seized during the raids, said NIA.

"The districts involved were Fazilka, Taran Taran, Ludhiana, Sangrur and Mohali of Punjab; Yamuna Nagar district of Haryana; Sikar district of Rajasthan and outer North district of Delhi to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers and traffickers based in India and abroad in two cases registered in August," said NIA spokesperson in a statement.

The NIA said the raids and searches are part of the crackdown against organised criminal syndicates and networks, top gangsters, their criminal and business associates based in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and arms suppliers based in Rajasthan and Delhi.

Searches were conducted at the houses and other premises of Kaushal Chaudhary of Gurugram/Rajasthan, Vishal Maan of Prahladpur-Delhi, Binny Gurjar of Sangrur-Punjab, Ravi Rajgarh of Ludhiana-Punjab and their associates, said the NIA spokesperson.

The NIA said, "Investigations will continue to dismantle such terror networks as well as their funding and support infrastructure. The recent sensational crimes and extortion calls by criminal syndicates and gangsters to businessmen and professionals, including doctors, had created a widespread scare among the people. These gangs were using cyber-space to publicise these crimes to create terror among the public at large."

The NIA said investigations have also revealed that such criminal acts were not isolated local incidents but there was a deep rooted conspiracy amongst terrorists, gangsters and drug smuggling cartels and networks, who were operating from both within and outside the country.

Related stories

 NIA To Take Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Custody; Case Not Connected To Singer Moosewala's Murder

Mumbai: Gangster, Son Held For Extorting Money From Hospitalised Businessman

NIA Conducts Raids In Three States To Probe Nexus Between Terrorists, Gangsters, Drug Smugglers

"Many gang leaders and members had fled from India and were operating from foreign countries, including Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia and Australia.  Most of these conspiracies were being hatched from inside jails of different states and were being executed by an organised network of operatives based abroad," said the NIA spokesperson.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National National Investigation Agency NIA Raids Gangsters Punjab Haryana Chandigarh Delhi Rajasthan Drugs Smuggling
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'The Kashmir Files' Vulgar, Propaganda Movie: IFFI Jury Head At Closing Ceremony

'The Kashmir Files' Vulgar, Propaganda Movie: IFFI Jury Head At Closing Ceremony

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live