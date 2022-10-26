Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
NFR To Run Special Trains For Chhath Puja

Both trains will consist of 20 coaches, the NFR spokesperson said. One of the special trains will leave Dibrugarh at 7.25 pm on October 27 and reach Gorakhpur on October 29 morning.

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 9:48 am

The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to run two pairs of special trains on Dibrugarh-Gorakhpur and New Jalpaiguri-Gorakhpur routes to clear the extra rush of passengers for 'Chhath' Puja, an official said on Tuesday.  

Both trains will consist of 20 coaches, the NFR spokesperson said. One of the special trains will leave Dibrugarh at 7.25 pm on October 27 and reach Gorakhpur on October 29 morning.

In return, the train will commence its journey from Gorakhpur at 7:50 hours on November 1 and come to Assam's Dibrugarh at 20:50 hours the next day. 

The other special train will run for one trip leaving Gorakhpur at 5 pm on October 29 to reach West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri the next morning. 

In the return direction, the train will leave New Jalpaiguri at 2 pm on October 31, and reach Gorakhpur the next day morning. 

(With PTI Inputs)

