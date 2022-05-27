Drone Festival | Use Of Drones Will Rise In Agriculture, Sports And Defence Sector: PM Modi

PM Modi inaugurated India's biggest 'Drone Festival' at Pragati maidan in New Delhi on Friday.

"India has the potential of becoming a global drone hub", said PM Modi at Bharat Drone Mahotsav in New Delhi.

India has the potential of becoming a global drone hub. Speaking at Bharat Drone Mahotsav in New Delhi. https://t.co/eZEMMQrRsF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2022

Use of drones will rise in sectors such as agriculture, sports, defence and disaster management, said PM Modi after inaugurating Drone Festival.

He said at the event that there was an environment of "indifference" towards the use of technology in governance before 2014 due to which the poor and the middle class suffered the most.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating India's biggest drone festival in Delhi, he said the enthusiasm being seen in India about drone technology is amazing and indicates possibilities of an emerging sector of employment generation.

He said eight years ago "we started implementing new mantras of good governance".

"Walking on the path of minimum government and maximum governance, priority was given to ease of living and ease of doing business," Modi said.

The prime minister is scheduled to interact with kisan drone pilots, witness open-air drone demonstrations and interact with startups in the drone exhibition centre.

Over 1,600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, public sector undertakings, private companies and drone startups are expected to participate in the festival.

More than 70 exhibitors will display various use cases of drones at the exhibition.

'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022' is a two-day event being held on May 27 and 28. Along with Modi, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh were also present at the inaugural event.

(With PTI Inputs)