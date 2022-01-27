Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

NEWSFLASH: 246 Militants Of United Gorkha People's Organisation, Tiwa Liberation Army Surrender Before Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking at a formal arms-laying ceremony, said that ULFA (Independent) and Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) will then be the only remaining active insurgent groups in the state.

NEWSFLASH: 246 Militants Of United Gorkha People's Organisation, Tiwa Liberation Army Surrender Before Assam CM
Newsflash -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 6:39 pm

A total of 246 militants of United Gorkha People's Organisation (UGPO) and Tiwa Liberation Army (TLA) formally surrendered before Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Thursday.

Welcoming the 169 UGPO and 77 TLA insurgents into the mainstream, Sarma said that two more Bru-Reang militant outfits in Barak Valley will lay down arms in February.

Speaking at a formal arms-laying ceremony, the chief minister said that ULFA (Independent) and Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) will then be the only remaining active insurgent groups in the state.

"Two Bru-Reang groups in the Barak Valley will surrender in the coming days. We will try to settle them by February," he said.

A senior police officer, who is involved in the surrender process of the militants, told PTI that the chief minister referred to the Bru Revolutionary Army Union (BRAU) and United Democratic Liberation Front (UDLF).

The UGPO and TLA militants deposited 277 firearms of various types, 720 cartridges and grenades in front of Sarma.

Tags

National Assam CM Himanta Biswas Sarma
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

BSF Has Zero Tolerance Towards Corruption, Action Taken Against Erring Personnel: Senior Official

BSF Has Zero Tolerance Towards Corruption, Action Taken Against Erring Personnel: Senior Official

Assam- Arunachal Border: Road Construction Leads To Exchange Of Fire

Indian Frontline Worker Makes Miraculous Recovery From Covid-19 In UAE After Six Months

Covishield And Covaxin Get Regular Market Approval For Use In Adult Population

Covid-19| Signs Of Cases Plateauing In Some Places: Govt

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow in Athens, Greece. Heavy snowfall has disrupted air traffic in the Greek capital of Athens and in neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while several Aegean islands and much of Turkey are blanketed by snow.

Thick Snow Blankets Greece As Authorities Struggle To Clear Blocked Roads

Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar from their wedding ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Gets Hitched To Longtime Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis

The people purchase Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar buy statues after paying their tributes on his death anniversary, at Chaityabhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar

Remembering Father Of Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar On Republic Day