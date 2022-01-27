A total of 246 militants of United Gorkha People's Organisation (UGPO) and Tiwa Liberation Army (TLA) formally surrendered before Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Thursday.

Welcoming the 169 UGPO and 77 TLA insurgents into the mainstream, Sarma said that two more Bru-Reang militant outfits in Barak Valley will lay down arms in February.

Speaking at a formal arms-laying ceremony, the chief minister said that ULFA (Independent) and Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) will then be the only remaining active insurgent groups in the state.

"Two Bru-Reang groups in the Barak Valley will surrender in the coming days. We will try to settle them by February," he said.

A senior police officer, who is involved in the surrender process of the militants, told PTI that the chief minister referred to the Bru Revolutionary Army Union (BRAU) and United Democratic Liberation Front (UDLF).

The UGPO and TLA militants deposited 277 firearms of various types, 720 cartridges and grenades in front of Sarma.