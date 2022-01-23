The Government has reported a single-day rise of 3,33,533 new COVID-19 cases, with 525 fatalities. This has pushed India's tally of cases to 3,92,37,264 and the total death toll to 4,89,409.
With inputs from PTI
Single day rise of 3,33,533 new COVID-19 infections, 525 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 3,92,37,264, death toll to 4,89,409:Govt
