Sunday, Jan 23, 2022
News Alert | Single Day Rise Of 3,33,533 New COVID-19 Infections

Single day rise of 3,33,533 new COVID-19 infections, 525 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 3,92,37,264, death toll to 4,89,409:Govt

News Alert | Single Day Rise Of 3,33,533 New COVID-19 Infections
- PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak

Updated: 23 Jan 2022 10:09 am

The Government has reported a single-day rise of 3,33,533 new COVID-19 cases, with 525 fatalities. This has pushed India's tally of cases to 3,92,37,264 and the total death toll to 4,89,409. 

With inputs from PTI

