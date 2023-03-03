New Meghalaya Government To Focus On Farming, Tourism, Infrastructure, Health, Youth: Sangma

The new Meghalaya government will lay focus on sectors like farming, tourism, infrastructure, health and youth, outgoing Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Friday.

In an interview to PTI shortly after staking claim to form government led by the National People's Party (NPP), its supremo Sangma said he wants to “do things differently". "There will be special focus on youth, farming, tourism, the overall infrastructure and issues related with health. These will be our priority," he said.

The state government has also been focusing on ensuring that implementation of programmes and schemes are done in a proper manner, Sangma said. "We have always stressed on that. So, it is not that we need to do new things or different things, but we need to do things differently. That's been our mantra," he said.

Asked when he will announce the list of political parties extending support to the NPP, Sangma said: “By today evening." He also said that some of the earlier partners will be in the new government.