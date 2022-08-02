Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

New Covid-19 Cases Continue To Fall In Tamil Nadu

A total of 26,444 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,82,02,558 the health bulletin said.

undefined
New Covid-19 Cases Continue To Fall In Tamil Nadu PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 10:33 pm

Fresh Covid-19 cases continued to decline in Tamil Nadu as 1,302 people have tested positive in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall tally to 35,46,907 till date, the health department said on Tuesday.

There were no fresh fatalities and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,032, a medical bulletin said.

As many as 1,734 people have recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,97,079 leaving 11,796 active cases.

Related stories

Madhya Pradesh Logs 164 Covid-19 Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 1,493

Goa Reports 163 Covid-19 Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 742

Delhi Logs 1,506 New Covid Cases, 3 Deaths; Positivity Rate Over 10%

Three districts accounted for the majority of new cases with Chennai logging 298 infections, Coimbatore 139 and Chengalpet 127 while the remaining was spread across other districts. Ramanathapuram recorded the least with one new case.

The state capital leads among districts with 3,989 active infections and overall 7,83,237 coronavirus cases.

A total of 26,444 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,82,02,558 the health bulletin said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 Covid Deaths Covid Vaccine Tamil Nadu
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CWG 2022: Indian Cyclist Meenakshi Crashes

CWG 2022: Indian Cyclist Meenakshi Crashes

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Mixed Badminton Team Enters Final - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Mixed Badminton Team Enters Final - In Pics