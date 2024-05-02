NEET UG Exam 2024: Hall Tickets Out, Check Download Link, Exam Date, Timings | All Details Inside

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the admit cards for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 on its official website — exams.nta.ac.in and neet.ntaonline.in .
On May 5, the entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted in the pen-and-paper (offline) format across 571 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.
A total of 23,81,833 students have registered for NEET UG 2024.
NEET UG 2024 exam timing
The NTA-administered exam spanning 3 hours and 20 minutes will be held in single shifts, commencing at 2 pm and ending at 5:20 pm.
Login credentials required to download hall ticket
1) Application number
2) Date of birth
Step-by-step: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG - neet.ntaonline.in or exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.
Step 2: Click on the 'NEET UG 2024 Admit Card' link on the home page under the latest news section.
Step 3: The candidate will be led to the Log-in window.
Step 4: Enter required credentials including application number, DOB, and Security PIN.
Step 5: Click on 'Submit'.
Step 6: NEET UG 2024 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
Step 7: Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.
NEET UG 2024 Exam centres, languages
The medical entrance exam is being conducted for undergraduate medical programmes across 645 medical, 318 dental, 914 AYUSH and 47 BGVSc and AH colleges in the country.
The exam will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Kannada, Punjabi, Urdu, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, and Tamil.