The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a bunch of pleas related to the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination NEET-UG 2024 on Monday.
A total of 40 petitions are scheduled to be heard by the SC bench, including the pleas filed by the NTA seeking transfer of cases pending against it in various high courts on the NEET-UG row to the country’s highest court to avoid multiplicity of litigations.
The development comes days after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released a city-wise and centre-wise result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) after allegations of irregularities in the examination.
The Apex Court bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear the pleas on NEET-UG alleged irregularities.
On July 11, the SC adjourned the hearing of pleas regarding the medical entrance exam, including those seeking cancellation of the exam, re-test and probe into alleged malpractices in the conduct of NEET-UG 2024, as the responses of the Centre and the NTA were yet to be received by some parties.
The Apex Court noted that it received an progress report from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding its probe in the NEET paper leak cases.
The NEET-UG 2024 examination was conducted on May 5, and over 23.33 lakh students took the test at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including in 14 cities overseas.
The results of the examination were due on June 14. However, the results were released ten days earlier on June 4.