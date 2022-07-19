Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

NEET Exam Frisking: Kerala Seeks Centre's Intervention

In her letter to the Union Minister, the Kerala minister expressed dismay and shock at the news of naked assault on the dignity and honour of the girl students who appeared for NEET examination in an exam centre at Ayur in that district on Sunday.

undefined
NEET exam Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 10:38 am

Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu has shot off a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, seeking strong against the agency, which allegedly forced girl students to remove their undergarments before entering a NEET exam centre in Kollam district.

In her letter to the Union Minister, the Kerala minister expressed "dismay and shock" at the news of "naked assault on the dignity and honour of the girl students" who appeared for NEET examination in an exam centre at Ayur in that district on Sunday.

Related stories

Kerala NEET Exam: Police Register Case Against Friskers Who Forced Girls To Remove Undergarments

No Shutdown In 7 Cities Where JEE And NEET Examination Will Be Held: Odisha Govt

COVID-19: Mamata Banerjee Appeals To Centre To Postpone JEE, NEET Exams

Bindu said an agency that has been entrusted with the conduct of the examination allegedly forced the girl participants to strip before entering the test centre for reasons known only to themselves.  

"The shame and shock of this unexpected turn of events have affected the morale and composure of the students whose performance in the test was consequently affected," she said and strongly recommended action against the agency to prevent future occurrences of a similar nature and sought the Union Minister's intervention in the matter.

"I write to place on record that we take strong exception to such inhuman behaviour from an agency that has only been entrusted with the task of conducting the examination in a fair manner", the minister said. 

The issue came to light on Monday when the father of a 17-year-old girl told the media that his daughter, who was sitting for her first-ever NEET exam, was yet to come out of the traumatic experience wherein she had to sit for the over 3-hour-long exam without a brassiere.

The father had told media that his daughter was dressed as per the dress code mentioned in the NEET bulletin which did not say anything about innerwear. The Kerala police has registered a case against the friskers allegedly involved in the incident on the basis of the complaint filed by the girl.  

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu NEET Exam Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Kollam District Inhuman Behaviour Kerala Police Dress Code
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gulabi Meenakari, Black Pottery, Ittar, Kashmiri Carpet Among PM Modi's Gifts For World Leaders At G7 Meet

Gulabi Meenakari, Black Pottery, Ittar, Kashmiri Carpet Among PM Modi's Gifts For World Leaders At G7 Meet

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions