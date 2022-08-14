Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Need To Rewrite Our Nation's History And Free It From Prejudices, Distortions: Haryana Chief Minister

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday said there is a need to re-write "our nation's history and free it from the prejudices and distortions" of western historians. 

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. File Photo

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 9:53 pm

"Our past was glorious and it needs to be taught in its true spirit to our younger generation," he said.

Many attempts over the past 70 years could not free India's education policy from Lord Macaulay's system of education until the National Education Policy 2020 which has the soul of the country's culture and tradition, he said.

Human resources and citizenry play an important role in the progress of a nation, he said.

"Many attempts have been made in the past 70 years to frame a new education policy, but it could not be freed from Macaulay's education policy. The National Education Policy 2020, which is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has the soul of Indian culture and tradition," Khattar said while launching the implementation of the National Education Policy at the Kurukshetra University here.

Congratulating the university for implementing the NEP in its true spirit as per UGC guidelines from the 2022 session, he further said the NEP lays the foundation of "New India" as it is based on a holistic approach. 

"It covers significant aspects like holistic, multidisciplinary, and futuristic education, quality research, and use of online technology for better reach in education. The NEP will certainly pave the way for making India a Vishvaguru once again and leading the world towards peace, sustainable prosperity, and brotherhood," he said.

He said the NEP 2020 is primarily focused on producing quality human resources with a modern outlook and firm faith in Indian cultural and moral values. "NEP has the soul of Indian culture and tradition." 

KU Vice Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva said the institution is the first university in the state to implement the NEP with a defined structure template and detailed curricula in its undergraduate programs on its on-campus colleges. 

He said although the Haryana government has set a goal of NEP implementation for 2025, KU has implemented it in this session itself.

(Inputs from PTI)

