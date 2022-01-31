Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Nearly 100 Cities See Improved Air Quality As Govt Takes Steps To Check Pollution

However, air pollution remains a major concern, with 36 cities showing an increasing trend in PM10 concentration in 2020-2021 as compared to 2019-2020, the survey added.

Nearly 100 Cities See Improved Air Quality As Govt Takes Steps To Check Pollution
Delhi Air Pollution - Photo by Vijay Pandey/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 6:45 pm

As many as 96 cities across the country have witnessed an improvement in the air quality with the government taking a host of measures, including steps to curtail vehicular emissions, Economic Survey 2021-22 said on Monday.

The government has approved Phase-II of FAME scheme with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore for a period of five years commencing from April 1, 2019 as part of its efforts to promote electric vehicle adoption and reduce air pollution, the Survey noted.

Related stories

Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code Brings About Behavioural Changes Among Corporate Debtors: Economic Survey

Economic Survey 2022: India Moved Up To 66 On NITI Aayog’s SDG India Index Last Year

Trajectory Of Tourism Sector Remains Uncertain Due To Omicron: Economic Survey

Out of total budgetary support, about 86 per cent of fund has been allocated for demand incentive so as to create demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in the country, it added. "This phase aims to generate demand by way of supporting 7,090 e-buses, 5 lakh e-3 wheelers, 55,000 e-4 wheeler passenger cars (including strong hybrid) and 10 lakh e-2 wheelers," the Economic Survey stated.

Permit requirement for electric vehicles has been removed, it added. "As a result of these initiatives, 96 cities showed a decreasing trend of PM10 concentration in 2020-21 as compared to 2019-20. The number of cities within the prescribed National Ambient Air Quality Standard (PM10 less than 60 µg/m3) also increased from 18 in 2019-20 to 27 in 2020-21," it noted.

Listing other measures taken to curtail vehicular emissions, the Survey noted that the country has leapfrogged from BS-IV to BS-VI norms for fuel and vehicles since April 2020. Besides, metro rail networks for public transport have been enhanced and more cities covered, it added.

Cleaner/alternate fuels like CNG, LPG and ethanol blending in petrol have been introduced, the Economic Survey stated. The government has also brought in stringent emission norms for coal-based thermal power plants, it stated.

Besides, there is ban on use of imported pet coke in the country since July 2018, with exception for permitted processes, it said. Online continuous emission monitoring devices have been installed in highly polluting industries and brick kilns have been shifted to zig-zag technology to reduce pollution, the Survey noted.

The government has also also notified six waste management rules covering solid waste, plastic waste, e-waste, bio-medical waste, construction and demolition, waste and hazardous waste, it said. Besides, extended producer responsibility for plastic and e-waste management has been introduced, it added. Also, burning of biomass/garbage has been banned, the Survey noted.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

National Air Pollution Economic Survey 2022 Electric Vehicles (EVs) Particulate Matter 2.5 (PM 2.5) Air Quality
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Drinking Wine Injurious To Health But Maha Govt's Decision In Interest Of Farmers: State Health Minister

Drinking Wine Injurious To Health But Maha Govt's Decision In Interest Of Farmers: State Health Minister

Nobody Losing Anything Due To COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates, Centre Tells SC

SC Judge Recuses From Hearing Tejpal's Plea In Sexual Assault Case

HP Govt Relaxes COVID-19 Restrictions; Offices To Function 6 Days A Week, Night Curfew To Continue

Udupi Girl's College Not To Allow Hijab In Classrooms

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A trucker convoy driving to Parliament Hill in Ottawa to participate in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of Covid-19 and vaccine mandates makes it's way on the highway near Kanata, Ontario, Canada.

Wheels Of Freedom

Men's singles champion Rafael Nadal of Spain poses for a photo with his trophy at Government House after the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia.

Rafael Nadal Proves He Is The Greatest Of All Time

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History

President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in New Delhi.

The Day The Music Died

Members of the medical team wait inside the track during a scheduled speedskating session at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022 - In Pics