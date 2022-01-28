Friday, Jan 28, 2022
NDMC Clears Proposals For Transfer Of Lands For Delhi Metro Ph-4 Projects

The work on Phase-4 had begun in December 2019 with a groundbreaking ceremony but it was hit after the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020 in Delhi.

The work on Phase-4 of the Delhi Metro was halted due to Covid-19 pandemic. - PTI

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 9:53 am

The NDMC on Thursday cleared multiple proposals for transfer of plots of land for projects under the Phase-4 of the Delhi Metro, officials said.

Prior to giving nod to these proposals, the BJP-led NDMC House witnessed ruckus as members of opposition AAP held placards and protested, alleging encroachment of some land by senior BJP leader Adesh Gupta.

The ruling party in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has denied the accusation. "AAP members protested over the issue due to which the mayor soon adjourned the House. It reconvened after about half an hour but the opposition members continued to protest. Meanwhile, various proposals in the agenda of the meeting today were passed by the House," a senior official said.

Among the proposals cleared was transfer of plots of land in different parts of the city for carrying out projects under Phase-4 of the DMRC. These proposals include allotment and transfer of eight land pockets between Madhuban Chowk and Prashant Vihar, at Mongolpuri and Peeragarhi to the DMRC for construction of structures on Janakpuri to Majlis Park corridor of Phase-4 project of the Delhi Metro, the officials said.

Another proposal was for transfer of a parcel of land at Pul Bangash for construction of a structure on R K Ashram to Majlis Park corridor of the Phase-4 network. Under approved segment of Phase-4, 61.679-km of new metro lines shall be constructed across three corridors comprising 45 metro stations.

These new sections shall provide interconnectivity among the already operational lines of the Delhi Metro. According to the government, the Mukundpur-Maujpur, R K Ashram-Janakpuri West and Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridors were approved by the Cabinet. 

With inputs from PTI.

