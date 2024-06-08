National

NCP Leader Praful Patel Gets Back Properties Worth Rs 180 Crore As Court Terms ED Probe 'Illegal | Details

According to the appellate tribunal, ED's action against NCP leader Praful Patel was 'illegal'. As per the report, Patel's properties including at least seven flats in Mumbai's Ceejay House owned by Patel, his wife Varsha, and their company Millennium Developers were not associated with money laundering or linked to Iqbal Mirchi who was an accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. He died in 2013.