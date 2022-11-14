NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad To Resign As MLA Over 'Fake' Cases Against Him

NCP MLA and former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad on Monday said he has decided to resign as member of the Legislative Assembly over “fake” cases registered against him by police.

The Mumbra police in neighbouring Thane district registered a case after midnight on Monday against Awhad under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) following a complaint by a woman.

The complainant alleged that the NCP leader pushed her while making way for himself during the dispersal of a crowd after an event of the chief minister in Mumbra on Sunday evening, as per the First Information Report (FIR)

Awhad, the MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa seat in Thane, was arrested on Friday after he and his supporters stopped a show of "Har Har Mahadev" at a multiplex inside a mall in Thane city, alleging the film distorted the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

An FIR was registered over the incident at Vartak Nagar police station in Thane under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (assault) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

Awhad was granted bail by a court on Saturday in that case. The NCP leader in a tweet on Monday said, “Police lodged two fake complaints against me including on charges under IPC 354. I am taking decision to resign as MLA.”

“I will fight against such police atrocity against me. I cannot see the murder of democracy with my eyes,” he added. Meanwhile, Mumbai BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said, "Maharashtra Home Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) has demonstrated that there will be legal implications if a common citizen faces any kind of oppression, harassment or assault."

He was responding to queries by reporters on the NCP claims that Fadnavis had a role behind police complaints against Awhad. "It like a thief blaming the cops as they foiled his plans," Shelar said.

“Awhad's plan to resign has nothing to do with the allegations made against him. If he wishes to resign, let it be. We (BJP) will win that seat too,” the Mumbai BJP chief said. The Constitution has given rights to people to defend themselves. He (Awhad) should use his rights instead of indulging in such "gimmicks", Shelar said.

