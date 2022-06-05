Sunday, Jun 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

NCP Hits Out At Amit Shah, Claims Centre Failed To Protect Kashmiri Pandits

But, those promises have turned out to be another "jumla" (rhetoric) as Prime Minister Modi's government made no concrete efforts to re-establish the Kashmiri Pandits in their homeland, he claimed.

NCP Hits Out At Amit Shah, Claims Centre Failed To Protect Kashmiri Pandits
The NCP targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Jun 2022 1:15 pm

The NCP on Sunday targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah and claimed the Centre has failed to protect the lives of Hindus and Kashmiri Pandits, in the wake of the recent targeted killings of people from the community by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

NCP's chief spokesman Mahesh Tapase, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra, in a statement also said that BJP leaders were busy promoting "The Kashmir Files" (movie) for their own political purpose.

Related stories

Kashmiri Pandits Transfer List In Jammu & Kashmir Gets Leaked, BJP Demands Action

Maharashtra was the only state which offered a safe passage to the displaced Kashmiri Pandits, while the BJP only played with their sentiments, Tapase claimed.

"The Modi government has miserably failed to protect the lives of Hindus and Kashmiri Pandits. As the country's home minister, it is the duty of Amit Shah to protect the lives of citizens of the country," Tapase said.

The rise of insurgency once again in the Kashmir Valley and targeting of civilians there is a failure of the intelligence machinery, he said. Shah should personally ensure the safety of all Kashmiri citizens, the NCP leader said. He further said the Narendra Modi-led BJP government had promised a safe return for Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley. 

But, those promises have turned out to be another "jumla" (rhetoric) as Prime Minister Modi's government made no concrete efforts to re-establish the Kashmiri Pandits in their homeland, he claimed.

The BJP should get over religion and caste-based politics and ensure safety, livelihood and equality of the citizens of India, Tapase said. On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had also expressed concern about the "targeted killings of Hindus and Kashmiri Pandits" in the Kashmir Valley.

Kashmiri Pandits were fleeing the Valley, Shiv Sena president Thackeray had said. He had also said that in 1995, when the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition came to power in Maharashtra, Sena founder Bal Thackeray ensured a quota in educational institutes in the state for the children of Kashmiri Pandits.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National NCP Hits Out Amit Shah Centre Failed To Protect Jumla Kashmiri Pandits Targeted Killings Concrete Efforts Re-establish Their Homeland
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

Explained: The Supreme Court Order On Sex Work, How It Changes Things, And Laws On Sex Work

Explained: The Supreme Court Order On Sex Work, How It Changes Things, And Laws On Sex Work