Navy Day Celebrated At Southern Naval Command

The Southern Naval Command (SNC) on Sunday celebrated Navy day at Kochi, demonstrating its operational prowess and capabilities with a spectacular display of the entire spectrum of naval operations by the ships and aircraft.

The demo was hosted by SNC chief, Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi, here and was attended by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who was the Chief Guest.

Hundreds gathered at Rajendra ground to witness the event with the theme, Indian Navy Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive, and Future Proof Force.

It commenced with a combat beach reconnaissance and assault demo by marine commandos using inflatable watercraft and a fly-past by naval aircraft including Domier, Advanced Light Helicopter, Seeking, and Chetak helicopters.

The navy officers demonstrated helicopter landing operations onboard ship, search and rescue operations by the Chetak Anti-hijacking team, helobatic demonstrations, slithering operations by marine commandos, mock oil-rig demolition, and aerial extraction among others.

Navy personnel displayed their skills on water skis, jet skis, and speed boats.

The Fast Interceptor Crafts showcased the capability to undertake boarding operations and high-speed maneuverability.

"A continuity drill was performed by 24 naval sailors carrying rifles with 120 sequenced drills undertaken without any verbal command in a synchronised manner," the Navy said in a release.

The demo culminated with a beating retreat by the Indian Naval Band and a traditional sunset ceremony with the illumination of ships.

Earlier, on December 3, a symphonic band concert led by Commander Vijay D'Cruz was organised at Sagarika auditorium at the Naval base here, attended by Hampiholi Khan.