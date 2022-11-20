National Capital Preps Up To Celebrate Assamese War Hero Lachit Borphukan’s 400th Birth Anniversary

The 400th birth anniversary of Assam's legendary war hero Lachit Borphukan will be celebrated in the national capital from November 23 to 25 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attendance at the valedictory function.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the exhibition on November 23, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at a function on November 24, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The prime minister will attend the valedictory function on November 25.

Lachit Divas on November 24

Borphukan was a commander in the erstwhile Ahom kingdom and is known for his leadership in the 1671 battle of Saraighat that thwarted an attempt by Mughals to capture Assam. The 'Battle of Saraighat' was fought on the banks of Brahmaputra in Guwahati.

Sarma appealed to the people of Assam to lit up earthen lamps at their homes on the occasion on November 24, which is celebrated as 'Lachit Divas' across the state. He said the celebrations will begin in Assam from November 18 and in the national capital from November 23 to 25.

We are all geared up to make the celebration of Lachit Borphukan's 400th birth anniversary a memorable event.



Launched official theme song of Lachit Divas sung by youth icon Zubeen Garg whose mellifluous voice has raised the spirit of patriotism. pic.twitter.com/pgkgO9rQeL — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 16, 2022

Sarma said he has written to chief ministers of other states to include a chapter on the Assamese war hero in their school curriculum. A similar request will also be made to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

Reviving memories of the Ahom war legend

Guwahati-based artist Nuruddin Ahmed will recreate an Assamese village on the lawns of Vigyan Bhawan. The village will have a life-size 'naamghar' (prayer hall), Assam-type house, 'chang ghar' (bamboo stilt house) representing the Mising and Dimasa communities, tea tribe community, portrayal of 'soklong' (traditional Ahom marriage) and erecting a maidam (burial mound).

A book on Lachit Borphukan will be released and a documentary on the legendary warrior will also be screened at Vigyan Bhawan, the venue of the event in Delhi.

So proud to see hoardings, banners put up across Delhi metro, about our legendary Bir Lachit Borphukan on account of his 400th birthday to be celebrated here in New Delhi on 23 & 24 Nov'22.



Sharing some glimpses of the same.@himantabiswa pic.twitter.com/mAoma5yIWp — MANAB DEKA /মানৱ ডেকা (@manabdeka) November 12, 2022

The chief minister said Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju will inaugurate a cultural programme at Sunder Park on November 23.

Sarma said efforts are on to perpetuate the hallowed memory of the great warrior both within and outside the state. He said plans are afoot to hold programmes on 'Lachit Divas' in other parts of the country too.

The chief minister is personally monitoring every details of the celebration and holding discussions with his cabinet colleagues, many of whom are camping in Delhi to oversee the preparations.

Took part in an important meeting today at Assam House, New Delhi chaired by HCM @himantabiswa sir to review the preparations for the upcoming 400th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Bir Lachit Borphukan in New Delhi on 23rd,24th & 25th Nov’22. pic.twitter.com/yMR8FJs8HP — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) November 19, 2022

The chief minister said he would request the Chief of the Army Staff to hold a memorial lecture to honour the 17th century general.

125-foot bronze statue to remember Borphukan

In memory of Borphukan, the chief minister announced that a 125-foot bronze statue will be built at a cost of Rs 175 crore at his memorial at Hollongapar in Jorhat district.

Also Read | Statues And The Construction Of Memory

The state government has also taken up with the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad to name a building after Lachit Borphukan and to install a statue of the Assam's icon there.



Also Read | Of Statues And Symbolism: The Race To Conquer The Tallest

The National Defence Academy (NDA), since 1999, has been conferring the best passing out cadet with the Lachit Borphukan gold medal, named after the Ahom general.

(With inputs from PTI)