Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Naidu, Birla Discuss Covid-Safe Budget Session

During the meet, Birla suggested that members of both the Houses can be seated at different locations by name to avoid confusion, crowding and enquiries. Naidu accepted the suggestion.

Naidu, Birla Discuss Covid-Safe Budget Session
M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India. - RSTV/PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 11:40 am

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday discussed preparations for the Budget session of Parliament amid the surge in coronavirus cases. The session begins Monday with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to members of both the Houses.

During the meet, Birla suggested that members of both the Houses can be seated at different locations by name to avoid confusion, crowding and enquiries. Naidu accepted the suggestion, parliamentary sources said. Due to Covid norms, the two Houses are meeting at different times. Members of the two Houses will be accommodated in chambers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as well as galleries to prevent crowding.

To implement the sitting arrangement by name, parties have been approached to draw up a list of members who would be accommodated in various locations. Seats were allotted in chambers and galleries of both the Houses based on the strength of parties.

Related stories

Pegasus Row: Congress Slams Modi Regime For Hijacking Democracy And Deceiving Parliament

Of 2,847 Tests Done In Parliament During Third Wave, Results Of 875 Positive: Sources

Budget Session Of Parliament To Commence From Jan 31 To Apr 8

Given the reduction in the time of sitting of both the Houses by one hour per sitting due to staggered timings, Naidu and Birla took stock of the time available for different items of business. They underscored the need for cooperation from all sections of both the Houses for effective utilisation of available time. While Rajya Sabha would meet from 10 am to 3 pm, the Lok Sabha would sit from 4 pm to 9 pm.

Officials informed the two presiding officers that the Parliament House complex has been sanitised and all possible measures are being taken to contain the spread of coronavirus. They were told that all MPs have been requested to take RT-PCR test 48 before the commencement of the Session. Part one of the session would end on February 11. The second part would begin on March 14 and conclude on April 8.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National M Venkaiah Naidu Om Birla COVID-19 COVID Restrictions Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha Parliament
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Mahatma Gandhi's Ideals Must Reach All To Strengthen Spirit Of Brotherhood In Country: Gehlot

Mahatma Gandhi's Ideals Must Reach All To Strengthen Spirit Of Brotherhood In Country: Gehlot

Sidhu Doesn't Have One Achievement In Last 18 Yrs, Did Nothing For His Seat, Alleges Majithia

Indian Hotels Company Signs 13 New Properties Under amã Stays & Trails

Delhi Reports 3,674 Fresh Covid Cases, 30 Deaths

You Will Never Know When Rahul Will Go On Vacation And Govt Destabilise: Amit Shah To Young Voters In Goa

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History

President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in New Delhi.

The Day The Music Died

Members of the medical team wait inside the track during a scheduled speedskating session at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022 - In Pics

Lava covers a road near a volcano in the Canary Islands of La Palma, Spain.

Excavators And Heavy Machineries Deployed After Cumbre Vieja Volcano Spewed Lava At Spain's Canary Island

A dog is followed by a couple as the stroll on the snow-covered boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland.

Maryland, Rhode Island, Boston Covered In Snow After Strong Nor'easter Storm Swept Across East Coast