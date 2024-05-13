National

Nagapattinam MP Selvaraj Dead

PTI
MP Selvaraj | Photo: PTI
Nagapattinam MP and veteran Communist leader M Selvaraj, who led several protests in support of the delta farmers, died due to age-related problems here on Monday, sources at a hospital said.

He was 67 and is survived by his wife Kamalavathanam and two daughters.

Popularly known as Selvarasu, the CPI leader was born in 1957 in Tiruvarur district. He was not keeping well for some months and he breathed his last in the wee hours today, the sources said.

The four-time MP made a mark in the 1989 Lok Sabha elections when he won from Nagapattinam constituency. He also emerged victorious in the 1996, 1998 and 2019 general elections.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who condoled the death, said Selvaraj's demise was an irreparable loss to the CPI and the people of the delta districts as well.

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan too condoled the death.

