Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Nagaland Reports 15 New Covid-19 Cases

The death toll in the state remained at 768 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the period, the official said.

undefined
Nagaland Reports 15 New Covid-19 Cases PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 7:35 pm

Nagaland on Wednesday logged 15 fresh COVID-19 infections, one more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 35,738, a health official said. Kohima district reported the highest number of new cases at 11, while Dimapur, Mokokchung, Mon and Phek registered one each, he said.

The fresh infections were detected from 106 sample tests. The state now has 99 active cases, while 33,372 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 16 in the last 24 hours.

The death toll in the state remained at 768 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the period, the official said.

Related stories

Puducherry Logs 141 New Covid-19 Cases, Tally Touches 1.70 Lakh

Arunachal Pradesh Reports 104 New Covid-19 Cases

Assam Reports 686 New Covid-19 Cases

Altogether, 1,499 patients have migrated to other states, he said. Over 4.76 lakh samples have been tested for the infection in the state so far.

More than 18.58 lakh doses of Covid vaccines have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in the state till Tuesday, the official added.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths COVID-19 Covid Vaccine Nagaland
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Arable Raises $40 Million In Series C Financing

Arable Raises $40 Million In Series C Financing

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy