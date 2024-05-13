National

Nagaland Govt Constitutes Political Affairs Committee On Naga Political Issue

The PAC was constituted during a high-level political meeting held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, state government spokesperson and minister for parliamentary affairs, K G Kenye said in a statement here on Sunday.

PAC was constituted during a high-level political meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to set up committee on Naga Political Issue
info_icon

he Nagaland government has constituted a 'Political Affairs Committee' (PAC) comprising ministers and legislature party leaders of all political parties in the state Assembly to find an inclusive solution to the Naga Political issue.

The PAC was constituted during a high-level political meeting held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, state government spokesperson and minister for parliamentary affairs, K G Kenye said in a statement here on Sunday.

The PAC comprising the council of ministers and the legislature party leaders of all political parties in the current Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) has been formed to find an inclusive solution to the long-drawn Naga Political issue as a facilitator, he said.

The PAC is being initiated once again in pursuit of a broad consensus for an early and amicable settlement, he said.

In line with this, all the legislature party leaders have been directed to initiate the formation of 'Political Consultative Committees' (PCCs) in consultation with their respective party organisations to deal with matters exclusively for the purpose mentioned above, he said.

The PAC has been approaching both the Centre and the Naga political groups urging them to listen to the voice of the people and arrive at the final solution.

The Government of India and Naga political groups have entered into a ceasefire since 1997 and held separate talks with different groups for a solution to the vexed political problem.

After almost 70 rounds of talks, the Centre entered into a Framework Agreement with NSCN-IM in 2015 and also signed the Agreed Position with the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC NNPGs) in 2017.

In October 2019 the then Centre’s Interlocutor for Naga Peace Talks and Governor of Nagaland R N Ravi had declared that talks had concluded.

However, the Centre has not accepted the NSCN-IM's persistent demand for a separate flag and constitution of the Nagas delaying the final solution while on the other hand, the WC NNPGs have declared that they are willing to accept the solution and continue the talks for the remaining demands.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Nagapattinam MP Selvaraj Dead
  2. Signal Failure Disrupts Mumbai Suburban Train Services Of Central Railway
  3. Rs 13.56 Crore Smuggled Gold Seized At Mumbai Airport; 11 Passengers Arrested
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. MDH Faced Several US Rejections Over Contamination Before Hong Kong Ban: Report
Entertainment News
  1. Shah Rukh Khan Spotted With Suhana Khan, Her Rumoured BF Agastya Nanda As They Return To Mumbai-See Pics And Videos
  2. Watch: Chiranjeevi Sends Best Wishes To Brother Pawan Kalyan As He Casts His Vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2024
  3. NewJeans Members' Parents Expose HYBE For 'Ignoring And Mistreating' The K-Pop Girl Group
  4. Priyanka Chopra Expresses Gratitude To Her Mother Madhu, MIL Denise On Mother’s Day; Nick Jonas Calls His Wife ‘Most Amazing Mom Ever’ To Malti Marie
  5. 'The Escape Of The Seven: Resurrection' Actor Um Ki-joon To Tie The Knot With Non-Celebrity Girlfriend In December
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Aston Villa Vs Liverpool In PL
  2. Italian Open: Novak Djokovic Loses Third Round Match Against Alejandro Tabilo - In Pics
  3. Ireland Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: Skipper Babar Azam 'A Relieved Man' After Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan Guide Visitors To Victory
  4. FIH Pro League: Indian Women's Hockey Captain Salima Tete Credits South Africa Series For Testing Combinations
  5. IPL 2024: CSK Surge Ahead In Playoffs Race With 5-Wicket Win Over RR - In Pics
World News
  1. Maldives Defence Minister Admits Troops 'Not Capable' To Fly Aircraft Donated By India
  2. 13 Killed As Apartment Building Partially Collapses In Russian Border City After Shelling
  3. Putin Appoints Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu As Secretary Of Russia's National Security Council
  4. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  5. Travis Kelce, Bradley Cooper, And Gigi Hadid Spotted At Taylor Swift's Paris Tour Finale- With A Special '87' Coincidence And 'So High School' Nod!
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: 10% Turnout So Far, Akhilesh, Mahua In Fray; Actors Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi Vote
  2. Not The Promised Land: In North Telangana, Gulf Migrants And Farmers Stare At A Bleak Future
  3. Travis Kelce, Bradley Cooper, And Gigi Hadid Spotted At Taylor Swift's Paris Tour Finale- With A Special '87' Coincidence And 'So High School' Nod!
  4. If You Vote For AAP, I Won't Need To Go To Jail: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Top Quotes
  5. Lok Sabha Polls Phase 4: From Asaduddin Owaisi To Mahua Moitra, The Battle In 96 Seats Across 10 States/UTs Today
  6. IPL 2024: RCB Alive In Playoffs Race With 47-Run Win Over DC
  7. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces On The Cards For Phase 4
  8. Know Which Constituencies Are Scheduled To Vote In Phase 4 | Full List