Monday, Mar 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

N Biren Singh Takes Oath As Manipur CM For Second Time

BJP legislature party leader N Biren Singh, along with five cabinet ministers, were administered oath by Manipur Governor La Ganesan.

N Biren Singh Takes Oath As Manipur CM For Second Time
N Biren Singh takes oath as Manipur CM for second time.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Mar 2022 5:23 pm

BJP legislature party leader N Biren Singh was Monday sworn in as the chief minister of Manipur for the second time at the Raj Bhavan here.

Singh, along with five cabinet ministers, were administered oath by Governor La Ganesan.

Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju had on Sunday handed over a letter to Ganesan, stating that Singh was elected unanimously as the leader of the BJP legislature party with 32 MLAs.

Related stories

NEWSFLASH | N Biren Singh To Take Oath As Manipur CM Again

Manipur Election Results: CM N Biren Singh Submits Resignation To Governor

NEWSFLASH | Manipur CM N Biren Singh Wins Heingang Assembly Seat

The governor then invited Singh to form the next government in Manipur.(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National N Biren Singh Manipur Manipur Assembly Election 2022 BJP Nirmala Sitharaman Kiren Rijiju La Ganesan North-East India Oath Taking Ceremony Chief Minister
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sonam Kapoor Announces Pregnancy; Shares Pictures Flaunting Her Baby Bump

Sonam Kapoor Announces Pregnancy; Shares Pictures Flaunting Her Baby Bump

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years