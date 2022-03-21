N Biren Singh Takes Oath As Manipur CM For Second Time

BJP legislature party leader N Biren Singh was Monday sworn in as the chief minister of Manipur for the second time at the Raj Bhavan here.

Singh, along with five cabinet ministers, were administered oath by Governor La Ganesan.

Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju had on Sunday handed over a letter to Ganesan, stating that Singh was elected unanimously as the leader of the BJP legislature party with 32 MLAs.

The governor then invited Singh to form the next government in Manipur.(With PTI inputs)

