Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Mysterious Golden Chariot Drifts Afloat To North Andhra Pradesh Shore Amid Cyclone Asani

Considering the lettering on the chariot, that looked more like a floating puja mandir, police suspect it could be of Myanmar origin.

A mysterious golden-chariot drifted afloat to North Andhra Pradesh shore

Updated: 11 May 2022 4:48 pm

A strange-looking gold colour-coated chariot came afloat to the Bay of Bengal coast near Santabommali in this north coastal Andhra district on Wednesday morning, leaving the locals in awe.

According to the Naupada sub-inspector of police, it could be of Myanmar origin considering the lettering on the chariot, that looked more like a floating puja mandir.

A date, 16-01-2022, was found inscribed on the chariot.

The sea is currently rough because of the cyclonic storm Asani and this possibly caused the chariot to float adrift.

The locals pulled it ashore after which the police took control of it, but everyone was clueless how it drifted this far.

“It is made of tin sheet and given a gold coloured coating. It looked like a puja mandir on wheels,” the SI said.

There was none onboard the chariot, he added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

