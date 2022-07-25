Monday, Jul 25, 2022
My Election Proves Poor Indians Can Not Just Dream But Also Fulfil Aspirations: President Droupadi Murmu

In her address after Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered to her the oath as the 15th President of India, Murmu thanked all MPs and MLAs for electing her.

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 11:05 am

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said her election to the top constitutional post proves that in India, the poor can not only dream but also fulfil those aspirations. In her address after Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered to her the oath as the 15th President of India, Murmu thanked all MPs and MLAs for electing her.

I have been elected during an important time when the country is marking 75 years of Independence, she noted. "Reaching this office is not my personal achievement but that of all the poor people in the country," Murmu said.

"My election is proof of the fact that in India, the poor can dream and also fulfil those dreams," she said. It is the power of India's democracy that a girl born in a poor tribal home could reach the topmost constitutional post, Murmu added.

In her speech, the President stressed on speeding up efforts to meet the expectations that the freedom fighters had from the citizens of independent India.

(With PTI Inputs)

