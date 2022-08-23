Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has called for an 'exemplary punishment' for the Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh over his controversial remarks directed at Prophet Mohammad.

Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh File Photo

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 9:10 pm

Prominent Muslim organization Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Tuesday called for "exemplary punishment" for Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh over his controversial remarks allegedly aimed at Prophet Mohammad and demanded a law to protect the sanctity of religious figures.

Jamiat chief Maulana Madani slammed Raja's remarks as "very shameful" and "shocking". In a statement, Madani said the arrest of Singh and the disciplinary action taken by the BJP against him were the need of the hour. However, he said, it is not sufficient and such offenders should be given "exemplary punishment".

Singh, who is known for his hardline religious rhetoric, was arrested by the Hyderabad police earlier in the day over his remarks on the Prophet and suspended by the BJP for "violating" the party's constitution. The BJP also issued a show cause notice to the controversial MLA, asking him to explain within 10 days why he should not be expelled from the party.

Madani termed Singh's remarks a "disgraceful act". He said he has been demanding that a law be made to protect the sanctity of religious figures. He also appealed to the people to maintain peace and avoid taking the law into their hands.

Singh's arrest came a day after he released a video criticizing stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who had recently performed in Hyderabad. In the video, Singh is also purportedly seen making some comments aimed at the Prophet. His supporters have argued that he did not name any religion or religious figure.

Tags

National Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind T Raja Singh Prophet Mohammad Munawar Faruqui
