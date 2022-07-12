Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Mumbai Witnesses Heavy Rainfall Amid Orange Alert; Public Transport Remains Unaffected

Following an orange alert issued by the IMD, Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday without any incidences of water-logging in the city.

Heavy rainfall (Representative image)

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 11:47 am

Heavy rains along with strong winds lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday morning amid an 'orange' alert issued by the India Meteorological Department, civic officials said. There was no report of any major water-logging anywhere in the city so far, they said.

The local train services on the Central Railway and Western Railway corridors were running normally, a civic official said. Bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were not diverted anywhere as of now, he said. After light showers for a couple of days, heavy rains made a comeback to the metropolis on Monday night. The city and suburbs witnessed incessant showers since Tuesday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs with a possibility of a very heavy downpour at isolated places and occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 km/ph over the next 24 hours. On Monday, the IMD issued an 'orange' alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city for the next three days.

The island city (south Mumbai) received 42.42 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Tuesday as against 12.04 mm the day before. The eastern and western suburbs recorded 63.90 mm and 52.43 mm showers, respectively, compared to 22.12 mm and 12.76 mm the previous day, a civic official said.

The MeT department issues four color-coded predictions based on the prevailing weather systems. The green color indicates no warning, yellow is to keep a watch, orange is to stay alert, while red means a warning and that action needs to be taken. 

