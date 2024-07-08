Mumbai: Train Runs Over Woman, She Miraculously Survives | Watch

A woman who fell on railway track after the train hit her was saved on Monday. However, she has faced severe leg injuries in the incident.
Reports said 50-year-old woman who had fallen on a railway track in Navi Mumbai was hit by a local train.
The woman, as per reports, was waiting for a train to Thane when she suddenly slipped onto the tracks at Belapur station around 10 am on Monday.
In the incident, she got severe injuries to her legs as the train passed over her.
"A Panvel-Thane train on platform number three of Belapur station was reversed to save the life of the woman commuter, and she was later rushed to nearby MGM Hospital," Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway, told news agency PTI.
The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. It shows a train moving in reverse direction as woman withering in pain with blood all over her body appears, while security personnel rush to save her.
Reports said soon after the incident, the injured woman was rushed to the hospital.
Meanwhile, Mumbai and its adjacent areas have been witnessing incessant rains,which has affected suburban train and traffic system in the metropolitan city.
Besides, there are reports of waterlogging in several areas of the city. Several videos on social media show puddles of water on roads, while at some places people walking on submerged pathways.