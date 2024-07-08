National

Mumbai: Train Runs Over Woman, She Miraculously Survives | Watch

Mumbai: A 50-year-old woman who had fallen on a railway track in Navi Mumbai was run over by a local train.

X
The screengrab from the video of the incident | Photo: X
info_icon

A woman who fell on railway track after the train hit her was saved on Monday. However, she has faced severe leg injuries in the incident.

Reports said 50-year-old woman who had fallen on a railway track in Navi Mumbai was hit by a local train.

The woman, as per reports, was waiting for a train to Thane when she suddenly slipped onto the tracks at Belapur station around 10 am on Monday.

In the incident, she got severe injuries to her legs as the train passed over her.

A car wades through a waterlogged street as heavy rain continues, at Sion in Mumbai. - null
Mumbai Rains: Schools, Colleges To Be Shut Tomorrow As IMD Issues 'Red Alert'; Weather Warning In Several Maharashtra Districts

BY Outlook Web Desk

"A Panvel-Thane train on platform number three of Belapur station was reversed to save the life of the woman commuter, and she was later rushed to nearby MGM Hospital," Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway, told news agency PTI.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. It shows a train moving in reverse direction as woman withering in pain with blood all over her body appears, while security personnel rush to save her.

Heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging in Mumbai on Monday - PTI
Mumbai Rains: 50 Flights Cancelled, 27 Diverted After Runway Ops Suspended

BY Outlook Web Desk

Reports said soon after the incident, the injured woman was rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Mumbai and its adjacent areas have been witnessing incessant rains,which has affected suburban train and traffic system in the metropolitan city.

Besides, there are reports of waterlogging in several areas of the city. Several videos on social media show puddles of water on roads, while at some places people walking on submerged pathways.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match
  2. James Anderson Retirement: Veteran Accepts England's Change Of Tack As Final Test Looms
  3. Siechem Madurai Panthers Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, TNPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SMP Vs TGC, Match 7
  4. Lanka Premier League: Phillips, Pathirana Open Up On Their Performance Against Rivals Dambulla Sixers
  5. SLC Appoints Former Cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya As Sri Lanka's Interim Head Coach
Football News
  1. Chelsea New Coach Enzo Maresca Promises To Bring Excitement, Asks Fans To 'Trust The Idea'
  2. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024, Semi-Final 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ESP Vs FRA Match
  3. ESP Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final Preview: Spain Vs France Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News
  4. Argentina Vs Canada Preview, Copa America Semi-Final: Head To Head, Prediction, Key Players
  5. Netherlands Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024, 2nd Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu Knocked Out In Last 16 - In Pics
  2. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Pips Humbert; Sinner To Face Medvedev In Quarter-Finals - In Pics
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  5. Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu Has No Regrets Over Andy Murray Withdrawal- Here's Why
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: 4 Soldiers Killed, 6 Injured After Militants Attack Indian Army Vehicle In Kathua
  2. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Visit Manipur; At Least 4 Soldiers Injured After Army Vehicle Attacked In J&K's Kathua
  3. Mumbai: Train Runs Over Woman, She Miraculously Survives | Watch
  4. Jharkhand: 11 Ministers Take Oath In CM Hemant Soren's Cabinet After He Wins Floor Test | Full List
  5. Tiff With 'Jilted Ex', LV Bags, FIR: Firebrand TMC MP Mahua Moitra And Her Controversies
Entertainment News
  1. Manisha Koirala Recalls A Famous Photographer Scolded Her For Refusing To Wear A Bikini
  2. Aryan Khan Spotted Partying With A Mystery Woman; Sparks Dating Rumours With Larissa Bonesi Once Again
  3. Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh Recount Their Most Memorable Moments From Sets Of ‘Wild Wild Punjab’
  4. Taapsee Pannu Reveals 'Dhak Dhak' Co-Producers Abandoned The Film After Getting Their Money
  5. Neetu Kapoor Marks 66th Birthday Switzerland With Daughter Riddhima, Netizens Miss Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
US News
  1. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  2. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
  3. Low Wages, High Costs: Inside NFL Cheerleader Pay
  4. Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details
  5. Boeing Agrees To Plead Guilty In Fatal Crashes Case, Faces $243.6 Million Fine
World News
  1. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Visit Manipur; At Least 4 Soldiers Injured After Army Vehicle Attacked In J&K's Kathua
  2. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  3. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
  4. Low Wages, High Costs: Inside NFL Cheerleader Pay
  5. French Election Result 2024: President Macron Refuses PM's Resignation As No Faction Reaches Majority
Latest Stories
  1. Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Welcome Baby Boy; Ananya Panday Expresses Happiness Over Welcoming Her Nephew
  2. Chhattisgarh CM Sets Education Reform Agenda In Jashpur's Shala Pravesh Utsav
  3. Bihar BEd Entrance Exam Result 2024 Released, Get Direct Link
  4. Supreme Court Dismisses West Bengal Govt Plea Against CBI Probe In Sandeshkhali Violence Case
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In India
  6. Today Sports News Live: Rune Faces Djokovic In Wimbledon Last 16; Build Up To ESP Vs FRA In Euro SFs
  7. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing Highlights: More Facts Needed Before Re-NEET, Says SC; Next Hearing On July 11
  8. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Visit Manipur; At Least 4 Soldiers Injured After Army Vehicle Attacked In J&K's Kathua