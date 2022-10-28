Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mumbai Sees 86 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 575

The addition to the tally has been less than 100 for the past several days in the metropolis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

covid-19 cases
covid-19 cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Oct 2022 9:12 pm

Mumbai on Friday reported 86 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,53,728, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,738, a civic official said.

The addition to the tally has been less than 100 for the past several days in the metropolis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

The recovery count increased by 161 to touch 11,33,415, leaving the city with 575 active cases, he said.

So far, 1,84,41,784 samples have been tested for coronavirus, including 3,618 in the last 24 hours, as per BMC data.

The recovery rate is 98.2 per cent and the caseload doubling time is 8,610 days, a civic bulletin informed. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Mumbai 86 Covid-19 Cases The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Official Active Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Death Toll State Health Department
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: When Down Under, Look For Virat Kohli

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: When Down Under, Look For Virat Kohli

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child