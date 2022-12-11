Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Mumbai Sees 7 New COVID-19 Cases; Active Tally At 64

Home National

Mumbai Sees 7 New COVID-19 Cases; Active Tally At 64

A Mumbai official said on Sunday that the city's coronavirus tally had increased to 11,55,004 after seven new cases were reported.

covid-19
Mumbai Sees 7 New COVID-19 Cases; Active Tally At 64 Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Dec 2022 9:12 pm

With the addition of seven new cases of coronavirus, Mumbai's tally of infections reached 11,55,004 on Sunday, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The toll remained unchanged at 19,744 and the count of recoveries reached 11,35,196 with 16 patients recovering from the infection, leaving the city with 64 active cases, the official said. 

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, the average doubling rate of cases in the city was 1,33,120 days.

At least 2,001 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in Mumbai to 1,85,89,429.

The city's overall growth rate of cases between December 4 and December 10 stood at 0.001 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.3 per cent, the bulletin stated. 

Tags

National Mumbai Covid-19 Cases Civic Body Coronavirus-positive Cases Infections Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Active Covid Cases COVID Fatalities
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Power Deficit Declines To 0.2% In November From 2% In April 2022

Power Deficit Declines To 0.2% In November From 2% In April 2022

WTO Rules Against Trump's Steel And Aluminum Tariffs

WTO Rules Against Trump's Steel And Aluminum Tariffs